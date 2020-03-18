Somalia: Gunmen Carry Out an Attack in Bosaso City

17 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed an employee with Puntland's ministry of finance in the port city of Bosaso on Tuesday. Witnesses told Radio Shabelle that Saleban Ahmed Shire was gunned down in the city's downtown in a broad daylight by assailants believed to be militants.

Separately, a member of Puntland security forces was killed in the town, according to the eyewitnesses, who reported that the killers have managed to escape from the crime area.

The killings come as Puntland forces detain several suspected Al-Shabaab militants during an operation in the coastal city that has been hit by attacks from the militant groups.

