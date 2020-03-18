Angola: Bengo - Kenya Wants to Invest in Angola's Tourism and Agriculture

Caxito — The Kenyan ambassador to Angola, Josphat Maikara, said on Tuesday in Caxito City, northern Bengo Province, that the region has fertile land, hydric and forestry potential , which enable the development of agriculture and the exportation of some products.

The diplomat said so in the end of a visit he made to Bengo Province, aimed at identifying areas in the sectors of tourism and agriculture, for possible investments.

Josphat Maikara pointed out the Angolan tourism sector as an area that needs to be well explored and underscored that Bengo Province can export to Kenya products like timber, fish and banana.

He then informed that his country has an enormous potential in the domains of industry, training of tourism experts and in conservation of nature parks.

He went on to say that the idea is that African businesspersons must invest in the continent, stressing that in so doing it will be possible to substantially improve the lives of Africans.

On her turn, the governor of Bengo, Mara Quiosa, revealed that in the ambit of the economic diversification process, the tourism sector continues to be a priority for the provincial government.

"With this meeting, the Bengo government intends to sign soon a co-operation agreement with Kenyan investors, because the province has several types of tourism to develop", she reiterated.

While in Bengo, the Kenya's ambassador visited the Açude tourism zone, an agribusiness undertaking, a fortress in Ambriz Municipality, the Slaves House historical site and the Kinfuca beach.