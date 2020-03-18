Sudan Declares Health Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Khartoum — Sudan's Security and Defence Council chaired by the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, declared a state of health emergency in Sudan on Monday to counter the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19).

The director of the Emergency Health and Epidemiology Department of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Babiker El Magboul, said that on Monday seven suspected cases were examined and the result was negative.

He affirmed the continuous monitoring of all suspected cases, including the case of Royal Care International Hospital until their safety would be confirmed.

Dr El Magboul complained that citizens did not follow the health authority decisions to enter quarantine, stressing the need to raise awareness. He pointed out that entering quarantine is necessary for the higher interest and the interests of all citizens in the country.

Following Monday's declaration, member and spokesman of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed El Faki, disclosed in a press statement that a higher committee was formed to adopt all the measures that prevent the disease from entering the country and to mobilise all the health, security and logistical capabilities that help it perform its duties.

He said that the committee has issued in its first meeting a decision to close all airports, ports, and land crossings, with the exception of trips that carry aid and technical and humanitarian support and scheduled air cargo flights, stressing that the committee has adopted all necessary measures to receive citizens stranded in the land crossings and to prepare places for them to spend the quarantine period.

El Faki stated that the committee affirmed that these measures are precautionary and aimed to prevent infection and spread of the disease, indicating that the committee calls on all citizens to cooperate with health and security teams and all employees and not to hinder their official duties to contain any cases of the disease and to block it in order to preserve the good health situation in the country.

He stressed the importance of cooperation with the health cadres and to ease arrival of the security men to the suspected cases, pointing out that the state's selection of any area for quarantining is to be according to accurate estimates and by consulting medical and health personnel.

The spokesperson asserted that the committee will be in a permanent session and will receive three reports in every day on the health situation in the country.

Precautions

In its regular meeting today, Sudan's Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdok heard a report on precautionary and preventive measures for warding off the coronavirus epidemic.

Federal Health Minister Akram El Tom said in a press statement after the meeting that Sudan has taken measures similar to measures being taken by numerous other countries, stressing the government resolve to make use of the existing experiments in combating the epidemic to prevent the Sudanese citizens inside and outside the country from infection.

El Tom said that a number of committees have been formed to combat this epidemic , pointing out these committees are continuing in their work.

He commended the health sector's concerted efforts and supported provided by numerous state organs in support of the Sudanese health cadres as well as efforts and considerable support provided by the private sector to ward off the epidemic.

El Tom unveiled that 200 jobs have been accredited for immediate contract at the health sector for supporting health centres country-wide

Sudanese abroad

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it is following the situation of Sudanese nationals trapped abroad due to the precautionary measures taken by a number of countries over the coronavirus disease including, closing down of borders.

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, about 3,000 Sudanese nationals are being detained at the Ashkeet and Argeen border crossings fron Egypt near the High Dam port, Northern state. The Egyptian authorities claim their visas are false.

A source within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA). He said that Khartoum and Cairo are in continuous contact about the case at the highest level.

