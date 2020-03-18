Tanzania: Covid-19 Update - Tanzania Closes Varsities, Colleges As 2 Foreigners Test Positive

18 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

German and USA nationals have tested positive for COVID-19 as Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announces closure of universities and colleges.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Wednesday morning, the Premier said the German, 24, and an American 61, in Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam respectively.

He said official updates regarding the disease will be provided but advised the wananchi not to panic as far as the government is doing whatever is possible to contain the spreading of Coronavirus in the country.

However, Mr Majaliwa said shops and transport services have not halted but insisted more on public awareness.

Full report will be published in the Daily News

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Controversy Around Liberia's First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.