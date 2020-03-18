Tanzania: Covid-19 Update - Tanzania Closes Varsities, Colleges As 2 Foreigners Test Positive

German and USA nationals have tested positive for COVID-19 as Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announces closure of universities and colleges.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Wednesday morning, the Premier said the German, 24, and an American 61, in Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam respectively.

He said official updates regarding the disease will be provided but advised the wananchi not to panic as far as the government is doing whatever is possible to contain the spreading of Coronavirus in the country.

However, Mr Majaliwa said shops and transport services have not halted but insisted more on public awareness.

