Tanzania: Six Ethiopians Held Over Illegal Entry in Rukwa

SIX Ethiopian nationals have been held by immigration officers in Rukwa Region jointly with police officers for allegedly entering the country without having legal traveling documents.

Equally, 18 Zambian nationals have been also held for allegedly entering and living in the country illegally.

Likewise, 10 Tanzanians have been held for allegedly hosting the illegal immigrants.

Among them, seven Zambian nationals have been arraigned at Kalambo District Court and were sentenced to either serve six months in jail each or pay a fine of 500,000/- after being found guilty of entering and staying in the country illegally.

The same District Court sentenced 10 Tanzanians to either save one year behind bars for each one of them or pay a fine of 500,000/-after being found guilty of hosting the illegal immigrants.

Rukwa Regional Immigration Officer Deputy Commissioner Elizeus Mushongi said this during a press briefing held in his office.

He explained that the six Ethiopian nationals were held after mid-night at Tunko Village in Sumbawanga District Council bordering Rukwa and Songwe regions respectively that they were on their way to Tunduma Township bordering Zambia.

He named them as including two siblings, Mirato Lodama Legiso and Makebo Lodama. Others on the list are Legiso, Getasho Madeko Katiso,Salman Omar Basore, Amanuel Dista Lodobo and Adise Tagasa Olibomo.

"All are males...they have been arrested for illegally entering country without legal documents... they illegally entered via Namanga Border in Arusha, using fake Kenya passports.... we have difficulties in communication with them due to a language barrier...fortunately we got a translator based here who has helped us a lot," he added.

He further said they caught them while in a Noah vehicle with Reg No T 118 CCV.

Narrating further Mr Mushongi explained that the seized Noah vehicle was the property of Ridhik Mleta based in Dar es Salaam City.

He further said at that material night after intercepted the vehicle at Tunko Village all suspects were ordered to get out. It was at that moment the driver of the car another individual took on their heels and disappeared.

"It was too dark. We could not pursue them for security reasons...the six Ethiopian nationals will be taken to court soon," added Mr Mushongi.

On the case of Zambians Mr Mushongi said 18 Zambians were held at Safu Village in Kalambo District for illegal entry.