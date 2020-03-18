Tanzania: Three Electronic Media Fined 11m/ - Over Violation of Law

THE Content Committee of Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has fined three electronic media: Le Rock Media Group, Sam Misago Online Tv and Class Fm 11m/-.

The fine was issued in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday by the Vice Chairman of the TCRA Committee of Content, Mr Joseph Mapunda, who said the stations were fined for allegedly violating the Electronic Communications and Postal Code, 2018.

This content was published without considering the professionalism of journalism and the proper presentation of content and language use.

According to him, the stations have violated Regulation 5(1)(a) & (b), 5(2)(b) and 12(I), (iii) and 12(h) of the Electronic Communications and Postal Code," he explained.

He said for its part the Le Rock Media Group, on February 22, this year, published and posted on social networks, Instagram and YouTube content that contained abusive language and sexual harassment acts.

Mr Mapunda explained that after the committee's decision, the Le Rock Media was required to pay a fine of 5m/-to TCRA and be given a strong warning and apologise seven days to Tanzanians through their social networks for violating those regulations.

Either, the TCRA Content Committee has advised the station to appeal within 21 days if not satisfied with the decision.

With regard to Sam Misago online TV, Mr Mapunda explained that they should pay a fine of 5m/- and apologise in seven days for publishing abusive content through You- Tube channel that influenced sexually activities.

He added that Sam Misago Online TV published the content without regard to the rules, regulations and ethics of journalism.

Moreover, he advised the management to conduct training for his workers to increase professionalism.

Mr Mapunda explained that on February 20, this year, Class Fm broadcast a programme whose content contained inappropriate, offensive language and humiliating Muslims and community members in general.

Furthermore, the committee has asked the Class Fm to pay a fine of 1m/-to TCRA, including severe warning.

TCRA Content Committee has advised the media to improve the supervision of programmes by doing enough preparations before going on air to disseminate information to members of the public without going against the government's directives, rules and procedures for media outlets.