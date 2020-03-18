Tanzania: Victim Died of Petrol Wounds, Witness Tells Court

18 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

ISAYA Raymond (55), a resident of Kyaitoke Village in Bukoba Rural District told the High Court that Laurian Josiah died due to petrol wounds.

Raymond, who testified as prosecution witness (PW2) told the court that on November 12, 2015 he saw Edwin Jasson, who was not in court, assaulting Laurian Josiah by pouring petrol over his head and later set him ablaze.

He told the court that he also saw the accused, Alistidia Heslon (50), setting on fire Josiah's house and that there was a long standing land dispute between Heslon's family and Laurian who were close relatives.

Another witness, Clemens Alfonse (50), told the court that he was a militia and was present when Edwin Jasson assaulted Laurian by pouring petrol over his body and set him ablaze.

The Judge, Dr Ntemi Kilekamajenga, asked "As a militia what steps did you take to save Laurian's life?"

He replied, "Your Honour, Jasson was wielding a machete and he threatened to assault us if we intervened. He was accusing Laurian as a thief who had stolen their goat."

Prosecuting State Attorney Veronica Moshi, who was assisted by Juma Mahona, alleged before the court that the accused, Alistidia Heslon, murdered Laurian Josiah and the offence was committed on November 12, 2015. The accused is being defended by Counsel Liberata Bampoliki.

