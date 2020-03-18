Tanzania: Public Now Advised to Report Faulty Water Meters

18 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Weights and Measures Agency (WMA) has advised members of the public to report to the agency immediately after they notice that they have been supplied with dysfunctional water meters so that they are replaced with new ones.

For the past one year, WMA through its Misugusugu Centre in Coast Region, managed to inspect 83,257 water meters and found 530 among them were not functioning properly.

This was revealed on Tuesday by WMA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Ludovick Manege, when speaking to Industries, Trade and Environment Committee members who visited the centre.

"If you find that your water meter doesn't work properly please don't seat down and complain. Come to us because we have offices in all regions. Tell our people about that matter. The faulty meter will be replaced with a new one because WMA wants to ensure every water user pays the right bills," he said.

Dr Manege also cautioned water meter suppliers to ensure they submitted them to WMA so that they were inspected before distributing them to final users.

He said currently the government has embarked in big water projects to make sure every citizens are supplied with clean and safe water so meter suppliers must make sure they import right meters to avoid complains from water users.

"We receive a lot of complaints about water meters. So, we WMA promise to continue checking and balancing to ensure we inspect all water meters that are imported and our aim is to protect the rights of our citizens so that they pay the right bills and also protect government revenue," he said.

For his part, the committee chairperson, Mr Suleiman Sadiq Muradi, congratulated WMA on the well job done at Misugusugu Centre.

He said WMA had addressed challenges that were poised by MPs when they met in Dodoma last year.

Mr Murad said MPS had seen how water meters and fuel trunks were inspected to get correct measurements.

"You are doing a great job. My committee members are satisfied with what you doing. Make sure all water meters work properly and reduce users' complaints," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.