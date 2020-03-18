Tanzania: Public Now Advised to Report Faulty Water Meters

THE Weights and Measures Agency (WMA) has advised members of the public to report to the agency immediately after they notice that they have been supplied with dysfunctional water meters so that they are replaced with new ones.

For the past one year, WMA through its Misugusugu Centre in Coast Region, managed to inspect 83,257 water meters and found 530 among them were not functioning properly.

This was revealed on Tuesday by WMA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Ludovick Manege, when speaking to Industries, Trade and Environment Committee members who visited the centre.

"If you find that your water meter doesn't work properly please don't seat down and complain. Come to us because we have offices in all regions. Tell our people about that matter. The faulty meter will be replaced with a new one because WMA wants to ensure every water user pays the right bills," he said.

Dr Manege also cautioned water meter suppliers to ensure they submitted them to WMA so that they were inspected before distributing them to final users.

He said currently the government has embarked in big water projects to make sure every citizens are supplied with clean and safe water so meter suppliers must make sure they import right meters to avoid complains from water users.

"We receive a lot of complaints about water meters. So, we WMA promise to continue checking and balancing to ensure we inspect all water meters that are imported and our aim is to protect the rights of our citizens so that they pay the right bills and also protect government revenue," he said.

For his part, the committee chairperson, Mr Suleiman Sadiq Muradi, congratulated WMA on the well job done at Misugusugu Centre.

He said WMA had addressed challenges that were poised by MPs when they met in Dodoma last year.

Mr Murad said MPS had seen how water meters and fuel trunks were inspected to get correct measurements.

"You are doing a great job. My committee members are satisfied with what you doing. Make sure all water meters work properly and reduce users' complaints," he said.