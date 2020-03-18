Gambia Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

17 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Minister of Health Amadou Samateh has on Tuesday evening confirmed that the Gambia has recorded its first case of coronavirus after a Gambian lady who returned from UK tested positive for the virus Samateh said: "We would like to inform the public of a confirmed case of COVID-19 who is currently in isolation and receiving excellent medical care at the Medical Research Council clinic in Fajara."

Samateh said this is different from the two suspected cases from Indonesia that tested to be negative.

He added: "This announcement marks the first case of COVID-19 in The Gambia. This particular confirmed case is a lady in her 20s who returned to the country on Sunday from UK through the Banjul International Airport."

According to Samateh, a day after arrival, she started to have fever and decided to self-isolate at home. She reported to the MRC under isolation and was tested and was confirmed to be positive, he said.

Minister Samateh said the ministry of health in collaboration with the Medical Research Council has started the process of contact tracing and will endeavour to reach all contacts especially those in the same flight with her.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.