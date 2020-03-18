Angola: President Appoints Ministers of Education, Public Administration

17 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President, João Lourenço, appointed on Monday Teresa Rodrigues Dias as minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), and Luísa Maria Alves Grilo, as minister of Education.

According to a press release from the President's Civil Affairs Office, the Head of State sacked Jesus Faria Maiato (MAPTSS)and Ana Paula Tuavanje Elias, respectively.

On a different document, President João Lourenço appointed Pedro José Filipe, as secretary of State for Labour and Social Security, following the sacking of Manuel de Jesus Moreira.

The head of the Executive Branch appointed Maria Cândida Teixeira, as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Cuba.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.