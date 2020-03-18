Liberia: CODRA Holds Climate Change and Plastic Pollution Conference

The Community Development and Research Agency (CODRA) over the weekend held a one -day long stakeholder's climate change and plastic pollution conference in Gbarnga, Bong County.

CODRA is a non-governmental and not-for-profit organization based in Gbarnga, and it is registered under the Association Law of Liberia as a Charity. The agency works in the areas of community development and research.

After the 14 years of brutal civil war in Liberia which led to the massive destruction of the social fabric, CODRA was established in 2009 by a group of Liberians with diverse backgrounds and experiences in social work.

They were driven by the passion to serve humanity and to contribute to the alleviation of all forms of human sufferings, including social injustices, poverty, discrimination, pollution and environmental degradation.

The founders believe that by empowering community people, they can set their own development agenda and pursue positive course of action in finding solutions to their problems.

The dialogue was part of Forum SYD's sponsored Sustainable Ownership project, which seeks to empower community and civil society organizations in Liberia. The project is also geared toward creating awareness on climate change through the promotion of sustainable natural resources management.

Giving the overview of the conference, CODRA's Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Abu Bilitysaid the conference was intended to dialogue practical solutions to global warming in Liberia and increase awareness on plastic waste pollution and discuss the threats, impacts, and ways forward to saving the environment.

Bility furthered that the project was formulated to tackle plastic pollution and other human activities that produce carbon-dioxide in urban communities.

He then encouraged Bongese to take ownership of the project if they ought to ensure a clean and healthy Bong County.

For their part, participants of the day-long conference lauded CODRA and partners for the knowledge acquired, with a commitment to utilize it for the betterment of their communities.

They then recommended the extension of the project to other parts of the county if the true intent of the project should be achieved.By Joseph