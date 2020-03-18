Liberia: Rep. Cole Threatens to Expose Suspects in Cari Scandal

Bong — Bong County Electoral District 3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole has threatened to expose those who have allegedly siphoned government's properties and monies at the Central Research Institute, (CARI) in Suakoko District.He made the assertion at the induction ceremony of the youth leadership of Sergeant Kollie Town in Suakoko District, Bong County.

CARI was created in 1980 from the Central Agricultural Experiment Station to conduct both adaptive and applied research in agriculture.But the research institute has been in the news for the alleged sale of a 50 KVA Generator, fuel tankers, containers, pipes, air conditioners and wires, among other items belonging to CARI.

Recently CARI's comptroller Enson Joe Amara allegedly escaped with over US$50,000.

The management of CARI in conjunction with the Liberia National Police is currently in serious search for Comptroller Joe Amara who is believed to be in the United States of America.

Representative Cole says CARI should be an area of research and production for scientists and not a political ground.

He asserts that for too long assets belonging to the institute have gone missing without proper account from the management at the institute, terming it as unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cole has reaffirmed his commitment to create job opportunities for citizens of his constituent, noting that his dreams to seeing district 3 produce working class citizens remain unbending.

He made specific reference to the recommendation of several Jorquelleh residents to CARI and the Ministry of Agriculture as some of his interventions in securing employment opportunities for his constituents.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cole has promised to continue working with the youth leadership of the area in ensuring the needed developments in the district.He presented LD$40,000 to the newly inducted president, Titus TambaKeylah and admonished him to steer the affairs of S.K.T. youths with fairness and accountability.