Liberia: Commerce Ministry Postpones Launch of National Trade Facilitation Committee

17 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has postponed the official launch of the National Trade Facilitation Committee, in the wake of the prevailing health situation in Liberia.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry Tuesday, 17 March in Monrovia, the formal launch of the National Trade Facilitation Committee should have been held at the Liberian Chamber of Commerce on Friday, March 20, 2020.

The release says the new date for the program will be announced subsequently.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry says it sincerely regrets over any inconvenience the abrupt postponement of the ceremony may cause its partners who were invited to the official launch of the National Trade Facilitation Committee.

