Liberia: MCC Constitutes Several Measures to Combat Coronavirus

With two cases of Coronavirus disease recorded in Liberia, authorities at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) have set up a new taskforce that will help health authorities here in combating the disease.

Instituting the taskforce Tuesday, 17 March in the MCC Ball Room, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee said the setting up of the taskforce is geared towards complimenting efforts of the Government of Liberia to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

Beginning Sunday, 22 March, Koijee says there will be no selling at marker places, saying he expects commissioners of various townships and community leaders to make sure that this regulation is enforced to the letter.

"As City Government, it's part of our mandate to protect our people here in this city and the country at large. This is why we thought it wise to institute these measures," Koijee says.

Koijee notes that this is not time to play politics, explaining that the fight against this virus must claim the attention of every political leader, as he also encourages religious leaders to begin to take leadership because the country is at war.He further thanks President George Manneh Weah for playing leadership role in this fight, saying everyone must apply seriousness to the fight.

"It's against this backdrop that we have invited all of our commissioners from the various townships to get them involved and join us to be sensitive in engaging the people by creating the necessary awareness that needs to be done," Koijee continues.

According to him, the city government is asking all businesses, especially the entertainment centers including night clubs and video clubs to proceed every Friday to assemble at the MCC, along with marker superintendents, and to ensure that each of the businesses have hand washing facilities to avoid the spread of the virus.

For her part, Liberia's Cultural Ambassador Madam Julie Endee, cautions citizens who are wearing face masks to be careful, saying once you are not in a danger zone or being admitted, it's not safe to wear face mask.

"Someone could easily tamper with the face mask that will put you to sleep, and steal your properties. But we are here to join this fight like we did in the past with Ebola," she says.

Commissioners at the meeting expressed heartfelt appreciation to Mayor Koijee for the brilliant idea, saying it's welcoming for the people of Montserrado, and the country at large.