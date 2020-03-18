Namibia: Geingob Declares State of Emergency Due to COVID-19

17 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The President, HE. Dr. Hage Geingob has declared a State Of Emergency with immediate effect.

At a media event held on Tuesday, Geingob said at a Cabinet meeting held this morning at the State House, he received briefings on the status of COVID-19 and deliberated the state of readiness to respond effectively to this public health emergency.

"The Minister of Health updated on the measures taken to detect, test, isolate and trace cases, to contain the further spread of COVID-19. The Ministers of International Relations & Cooperation; Finance; Environment & Tourism and, Industrialisation & Trade also provided updates on the anticipated humanitarian and economic impacts of COVID-19 on Namibia and proposed mitigating strategies," he said.

"By virtue of the Power vested in me by Article 26(1) of the Constitution, I declare a State Of Emergency, with immediate effect," he added.

According to Geingob, while the pandemic that Namibia is faced with is unprecedented, "we are confident that working collaboratively, we will respond effectively to minimize the spread of the virus and loss of life, and to restore the health of those affected," he added.

Geingob further called upon the Ministry of Health and Social Services and stakeholders to provide a comprehensive Public Education Campaign to empower the people with the necessary preventative measures.

"I appeal to all international cooperating partners and stakeholders and to our private sector to support government's response measures and mobilize resources to combat the further spread of this virus," he said.

So far two cases locally have tested positively.

