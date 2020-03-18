Nigeria: Katsina Records First Suspected Coronavirus Case

18 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Katsina State Ministry of Health has recorded a first suspected case of coronavirus, the permanent secretary Dr Kabir Musptapha has said.

Briefing news men this morning, Mustapha said the patient, who is presently in self isolation, returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warrant further investigations.

"Already, his samples have been taken and results being expected tomorrow. The contact tracing will commence as soon as results are out," he said.

He noted that the ministry is taking all precautionary measures and closely working with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the matter.

The permanent secretary advised people of the host community of Dutsinma town to be cautious of movements and gatherings.

He added that people should feel free to seek medical attention as all precautionary measures were in place to provide support.

The virus has tolled to three confirmed cases after the Federal Ministry of Health Tuesday confirmed the third case in Enugu.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed that the third case was a Nigerian national in her 30s, who returned from a short visit to the United Kingdom on March 13th.

