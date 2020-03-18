Sudan: Exclusively - Dr. Jibril: the Appointment of the Governors Harms Sudan's Stability

Khartoum — The Head of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Dr. Jibril Ibrahim has warned that the appointment of the Governors of the states and the legislative Council will harm Sudan and its stability.

Dr. Jibril interviewed by SUNA, Tuesday, by telephone from Juba, has pointed out that the JEM is a genuine part of the Revolutionary Front.

"Our position is clear and declared, we are committed to the Juba Declaration which postponed the appointment of the Walis (governors) and the Legislative Council until peace is achieved. The nomination of the Governors is important, but peace is the most important and the appointment of the Governors via the opposite empowerment would harm Sudan and its stability" Dr. Jibril indicated.

The JEM Chairman has underlined that returning to the Regions' System does not mean the return to any form of separation, lauding the provision of the political will to realize peace in Sudan.

He commended the ongoing official regional and international efforts, in Juba, which brought together, the representatives of the Transitional Government and the Armed Struggle Movements to realize a comprehensive peace to address Sudan's different issues.

Responding to a question on signing the Political Document concerning issues of governance, powers and jurisdictions in the Two Areas, Dr. Jibril,

Underlined that any progress achieved in the negotiations will encourage the concerned parties to go ahead, expressing optimism over the realization of peace in the near future.

On the issue of "compensations" in the context of the current economic difficulties in Sudan, the JEM Chairman said the people of Darfur lost land and properties and We must acknowledge the principle of the need for compensating the war-affected people through a joint national, regional and international efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Concerning the security arrangements, he described it as a complicated issue, calling for the establishment of one national, neutral and professional army in Sudan.

"We need a professional security body specialized in collection of the necessary information and does not interfere in the internal political affairs" He stressed.

On the requirements for the success of the transitional period, he explained that the major problem facing the transitional period is the economic crisis which will be overcome by the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism, adding that the international community needs to be assured that the country is on his way to the democratic transition and is ready to establish new regional and international relations.