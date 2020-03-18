Sudan: CBOs Governor Issues Anti-Corona-Virus Directives to All Banks

17 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) Professor Badr-Eddin Abdal-Rahim Ibrahim has stood on the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the Central Bank to counter the emerging Corona-virus.

During his inspection visit Monday to the CBOS Khartoum branch, the governor issued instructions to take the necessary measures to protect the CBOS employees, the public dealing with the central treasury and the Khartoum branch. He heard the complaints of the branch employees and got acquainted with the problems facing the sorting of the unfit banknotes.

The Governor of the Central Bank issued a number of decisions that enhance occupational safety and health in order to circumvent the risk of the virus and to preserve the staff and the public dealing with the bank.

Meanwhile, a permanent committee has been formed in the Khartoum branch to follow up the necessary precautions to prevent corona-virus. The same measures will be applied in the other CBOS branches the states.

The Governor also announced a number of directives that are to be circulated to the all banks operating in the country, regarding the precautionary and preventive measures to encounter the corona-virus.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.