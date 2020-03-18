Sudan: CBOs Governor Issues Anti-Corona-Virus Directives to All Banks

Khartoum — The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) Professor Badr-Eddin Abdal-Rahim Ibrahim has stood on the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the Central Bank to counter the emerging Corona-virus.

During his inspection visit Monday to the CBOS Khartoum branch, the governor issued instructions to take the necessary measures to protect the CBOS employees, the public dealing with the central treasury and the Khartoum branch. He heard the complaints of the branch employees and got acquainted with the problems facing the sorting of the unfit banknotes.

The Governor of the Central Bank issued a number of decisions that enhance occupational safety and health in order to circumvent the risk of the virus and to preserve the staff and the public dealing with the bank.

Meanwhile, a permanent committee has been formed in the Khartoum branch to follow up the necessary precautions to prevent corona-virus. The same measures will be applied in the other CBOS branches the states.

The Governor also announced a number of directives that are to be circulated to the all banks operating in the country, regarding the precautionary and preventive measures to encounter the corona-virus.