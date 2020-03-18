Somalia: Puntland Calls for a National Forum On Upcoming Elections in Somalia

The northeastern Puntland state has on Tuesday wrapped up a 3-day consultative forum in the regional capital, Garowe with a final communique.

The statement has called for a national-level conference that will bring together all the stakeholders [Federal Government, Federal States, and political parties] in Garowe town.

Puntland says it will host the meeting to seek a lasting way out for the current differences between the stakeholders over the 2020-2021 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The call comes as the Somali government is trying to prepare a peaceful environment to hold one person, one vote elections despite challenges, including the threat of Al-Shabab.

In the past few years, the government of Somalia and its member states have been at loggerheads over the election model and share of the natural resources, including oil.