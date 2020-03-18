Malawi: DPP Appoints Mzomera North Region Governor, Kambalame Replaces Kutsaira At Centre

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed controversial former legislator Christopher Mzomera Ngwira as the party's new Northern Region governor and David Kambalame as new Central Region governor.

Mzomera: New DPP regional governor for the North, replaces Sanga Hetherwick Ntaba (L) and Kutsaira welcome Kambalame in DPP when he joined from PP

Mzomela replaces Kenneth Sanga while Kambalame replaces former National Intelligence Bureau chief Bintony Kutsaira, who was serving as a Minister of Energy in the dissolved Cabinet.

"The appointments are with immediate effect," DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey said.

Mzomera, the former Mzimba Hora legislator, lost his parliamentary seat after he was declared bankrupt by the High Court for failing to settle a $75 000 (about K55 million) debt plus accrued interests.

He purchased four pick-up trucks from TATA Zambia Limited (Malawi Branch) in 2013 valued at $75 222.06.

At the time of the purchase, Ngwira was regional governor (North) for the former ruling People's Party (PP).

Former president Joyce Banda in January 2018 also dragged Ngwira to court demanding the return of a People's Party (PP) vehicle assigned to him as regional governor in 2013.

Banda had asked the court for an order that Ngwira returns the vehicle, a KIA registration ZA 1457; or that he pays damages for conversion of ownership of the said motor vehicle and for loss of use.

During the same month, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Ngwira on allegations that he misappropriated K650 000 under the Local Development Fund (LDF) in 2010.

In 2009, Ngwira won on a DPP ticket, but joined PP in 2012 after the death of president Bingu wa Mutharika. When PP lost the elections in 2014, Ngwira urged the party to replace Banda with former State vice-president Khumbo Kachali.

However, the party fired Ngwira as provincial chairperson for the North and expelled him from the party. He rejoined DPP in July 2017.