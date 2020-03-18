Nigeria Announces Five New Cases of Coronavirus

Photo: FrankundFrei/Pixabay
Coronavirus graphic
18 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country,in addition to the existing three cases.

With the development, Nigeria now has eight confirmed cases of the disease.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, in an ongoing press conference in Abuja, on the update of the disease in the country, said all the new five cases had a travel history to and from the United Kingdom, UK and the United States of America, USA.

"We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country," he said.

@Fmohnigeria has announced 5 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria bringing the total number confirmed cases in Nigeria to 8

All 5 cases had a travel history to the UK/USA

We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country pic.twitter.com/yoKLHXoxhq

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 18, 2020

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

