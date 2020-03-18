Liberia: CNDRA Sends 155 Non-Essential Staffers On Paid Leave

A day following President George Weah's ordered that non-essentiall civil servants be granted paid leave, in an effort to curtail the spread of the deadly Corona Virus, here, the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA) on Tuesday March 17, sent 155 non-essential staffers home on compulsory paid leave for time indefinite.

CNDRA in a release issued said the measure is in straight adherence to President George Weah's latest presidential mandate asking all non-essential civil servants to stay off jobs on a paid leave.

Briefing staff at its offices at the National Archives Central office on 12th Street in Monrovia, Tuesday morning during a general staff meeting, the CNDRA Director General Emmanuel A. Lomax said only 52 employees amounting to 25% of the workforce will remain on normal duties at the agency until further notice from the government while non-essential Civil Servants going home as of today's date will definitely receive their monthly salaries.

CNDRA Director General disclosed that the intent of the new measure is geared towards decongesting the huge population at the agency adding that offices with four or more staffers will be reduced to two.

"Those essential staffers that will be on duties are required to come to work every day until further notification.Based on the condition in the country, we will be sending out information to our workers regarding the recommencement of normal duties".

The National Archives Director General Emmanuel A. Lomax is meanwhile admonishing Liberians to adhere to all safety protocols and measures instituted by the health authorities.

"We are encouraging our people to take all of the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the Convid-19.

Preventing this deadly Corona Virus from spreading across the country should now be our foremost concern" he added.Emmanuel Lomax commended President George Weah for suspending his presidential nationwide county tour.

On Monday, March 16, 2020, Health authorities announced that Liberia had recorded its first case of the Corona Virus disease known as Convid-19.