Liberia: Blama's Domestic Worker Infested

17 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

One day after Environmental Protection Agency executive director Nathaniel Blama, tested positive of the Coronavirus, Mr. Blama's domestic employee has been confirmed infested.

The Government of Liberia reported the second case Tuesday, 17 March. The victim is identified as Johnny Phillips, a domestic worker of the now suspended EPA boss, who himself was earlier tested positive upon arrival at the Roberts International Airport onboard Brussels Airline from Switzerland.

According to the Minister of Information, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, health workers here determined that Phillips is a primary contact of Mr. Blama when he returned to his residence.

Breaking the news on Monday, President George Manneh Weah said Mr. Blama arrived in the country over the weekend and chose not to be quarantined, leaving for his home.

The President immediately suspended the official for time indefinite and banned non-essential travels by officials.

President Weah explained that health workers subsequently followed Blama at his residence with ambulance to take him to a quarantine center, but instead, he chose to drive himself behind the ambulance.

Active tracing and testing are ongoing for primary and secondary persons he might have come in contact.The government calls on the public to help keep Liberia safe by following preventive measures, including hands washing and avoiding crowded environment.

The authorities urge all to continue to observe health protocols introduced by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia.

Surveillance update reportedly released by the NPHIL Tuesday disclosed a total 127 contacts have been identified, 23 of them high risk. Meanwhile, the government Incident Management Team says it will regularly update the public on additional measures to curtail transmission of the disease.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

