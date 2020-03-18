Liberia: LINU Regrets Blama's Fate

press release

The political party, Liberia National Union or LINU regrets news that its national chairman, Nathaniel Blama, tested positive of the Coronavirus.

In a press statement issued in Monrovia Tuesday, March 17, LINU notes that despite chairman Blama demonstrated high degree of patriotism to the nation by voluntarily availing himself to testing and sharing his results with the general public, the truth of the matter could still not be revealed to President George Manneh Weah.

The statement signed by the national executive committee of LINU states Mr. Blama kept very close contact with authorities of the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia through Chief Medical Officer Doctor Francis Karteh and the Acting Head of the National Public Health Institute Masoka Fallah, respectively for their professional guidance relative to his unfortunate situation up to and including the point of his evacuation to the quarantine center.

The statement, read by LINU national secretary general Aaron Wesseh, discloses that chairman Blama, upon returning from Switzerland on13th March, 2020 went through screening protocols at the Robert International Airport.

However, it condemns call by the opposition Alternative National Congress for the dismissal of Blama from the Environmental Protection Agency and notes the ANC has never and does not intend to provide anything positive in moving Liberia's development agenda forward.

"We think that the call by the ANC to dismiss the EPA boss at this time when he is traumatized and mustering courage to recover from this deadly virus is wicked, diabolical and evil at the highest beyond human comprehension", reads the statement.

It cautions Liberians that this global menace has transcended political lines everywhere in the world and would like to therefore request all well-meaning citizens to join hands in praying for the country at large and the recovery of chairman Blama and those who have come out as well as others yet to be identified.

LINU thanks President Weah for action taken to arrest the spread of the corona virus in the wake of Liberia recording two confirmed cases and joins the President in urging Liberians coming in the country and those residing within its territorial limits to observe all precautionary measures put in place by the requisite government's functionaries.