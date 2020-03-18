Ethiopia Bans Public Gathering, Closes Schools to Contain Global Pandemic

16 March 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

The Ministerial Committee formed for the prevention of the potential spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) has decided to close schools, except for public universities, for two weeks. It has also decided to cancel large public gatherings. The decision followed a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) this morning, who later addressed the country.

Five cases of individuals who acquired the virus have been confirmed by health authorities. The first case identified last week was a Japanese citizen traveling from West Africa.

The high-level committee advised small public gatherings to take place after organisers had consultations with officials from the Ministry of Health. Despite the closure of schools, public universities will remain open under guidelines to be provided by the Ministry of Science & Higher Education. The students will also stay at their campuses.

Prime Minister Abiy has also alerted religious institutions to reduce mass gatherings or suspend them all together.

