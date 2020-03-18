Liberia: Blama - 'I Am Perfect in Health'

Suspended EPA Executive Director, Nathaniel Blama

Nathaniel T. Blama, the suspended Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director who was announced by President George Weah to have returned to the country with the Coronavirus from Switzerland, has told the Daily Observer that he is stable in his health with no concern to worry about.

In a telephone conversation yesterday evening with Mr. Blama, he said he is observing his 14-day quarantine and will subsequently redo his test to see whether or not he will still be a carrier of the virus after the 14 days.

"Right now I am perfect and sound in my health, and I will make sure to redo my test after the 14 days to see whether or not the virus will still be in me. But as I speak to you now, I am perfect in health," said Mr. Blama.

A couple of Facebook posts suggest that, since he was announced on Monday and taken to the Redemption Hospital to be quarantined, Blama has been in a dark room without electricity. Responding to this, Blama who said he could not go further into other matters besides his current health condition said: "The information is not true; I am not in darkness."

Upon announcing that Mr. Blama returned to the country with the virus and refused to go in line with health protocols at the Roberts International Airport (RIA), President George Weah went on to suspend him indefinitely without a sick leave to recover before any decision for what he was alleged to have done.

The suspension came just hours after the President had addressed the nation announcing Mr. Blama as the person who had come with the Covid-19. Before the suspension, the suspended EPA boss had dispelled that "Misinformation" was circulating about the circumstances surrounding his adherence to health protocols.

According to him in an audio recording, he availed himself for screening at the RIA and the health authorities allowed him to drive himself home. "I did just as the health authorities told me. Ask Dr. Kateh, ask Dr. Fallah. I did not bypass any screening process but did as the health authorities told me to do," Blama said.

Meanwhile, health authorities have notified the public that Jeremiah Sokan, head of Climate Change Secretariat, who traveled with Blama to Switzerland, has been tested negative of the virus. According to health authorities, the test was done Tuesday and another set is expected in four days.

Since the announcement, many people in the public have blamed the suspended EPA Executive Director for bringing Coronavirus in the country, while some have recommended for his dismissal for what they regard as an "inhumane" act on his part.

Although he claims to be sound and healthy in his quarantine camp, Blama's condition could worsen physically and psychologically considering the sentiments of public condemnation he continues to receive.

Some comments gathered from the radio and on vehicles in Monrovia completely demonize him without much consideration for restoration of his health.

As an Environmental official, Nathaniel Blama and one of his deputies left the country a week or two ago for Switzerland to attend a conference on Climate Change, where he reportedly contracted the disease that has killed thousands across Asia, Europe and rapidly spreading in the Americas and Africa.

Most countries in the world have shut their borders and many cities that are well known tourist centers have been abandoned. European Union countries have shut their borders to outsiders as the virus overwhelms Italy, Spain and member states.