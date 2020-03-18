Liberia: MYS Employees Honor Donami Sports

A local Sports organization, Donami Sports, has received accolade from employees of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for its numerous contribution to sports, education and humanitarian assistance to Liberians.

The Ministry's employees said the role and contributions of the local sporting group has restored the confidence of many Liberians who have interacted with Donami Sports .

Madam Sianneh George, who spoke on behalf of the employees, said the founders of Donami Sports, Doc and Evon Lawson have proven themselves to be true patriots of sports, women empowerment, and education in the country.

Madam George said the Lawsons' assistance to orphanages can be described as the restoration of hope for orphans.

She commended the Lawsons for the assistance they also provide for employees of the ministry when they least expected it from Donami Sports.

Also making remarks at the honoring program, the Stadium Manager of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Mai Wolo said the Lawson's contributions to the Liberian society will always be remembered by Liberians, especially employees of the Ministry.

Mr. Wolo said the name Doc has become a household name at the Ministry of Youth and Sports for his intervention and assistance to employees of the Ministry.

Wolo described the assistance of Doc Lawson to employees of the ministry as timely.

She, however, prayed that God strengthens the Lawsons to continue the humanitarian contributions to the Liberian society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Lawsons were later gowned by the employees of the Ministry, singing praises to them for standing in the gap when the need arises.

Meanwhile, Mr. Doc Lawson commended the employees for recognizing the assistance Donami Sports continue to provide to the society. Doc, as he is widely known, noted that his organization will continue to render humanitarian assistance to the larger society.

He said workers of the ministry are great inspiration to him for the work his organization is doing in Liberia.

"I experienced that when my organization had some problem in opening a container brought into the country", he indicated.

Donami Sports has over the years contributed to community based organizations, the YWCA, the YMCA, and orphans in the society. The organization is also sponsoring educational programs of several Liberian children and supporting the deaf organizations and women in the society.

Donami sports is a major sponsor of Amputee sporting program. The organization is noted for its provision of sets of jersey, football boots, track suits and crushes.