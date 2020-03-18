Sudan: Minister of Health - No New Coronavirus Case Was Registered

Khartoum — The federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam, pointed out No new case coronavirus has been confirmed up to now, excluding the single one of the person who passed away lately.

At the regular SUNA News Forum Tuesday, the minister said that there are only suspected cases coming from infected or uninfected countries in which suspects have intermingle with people suffering from the disease or suspected of infection with it.

He stated that they will work as of tomorrow (Wednesday)morning to improve the ability of the Federal Ministry of Health to receive reports on coronavirus cases in cooperation with the National Telecommunication Corporation, adding that there will be lines allocated for medical personnel to report on the disease from anywhere in Sudan.

The minister called on citizens to abide by the directives, especially the ban of gatherings, avoiding sneezing in front of others, covering the mouth, and prompt notification when any symptoms similar to the symptoms of Corona appear.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Laboratories Administration at the Ministry of Health in Khartoum State, Dr. Nazar Ahmed Mohamed, announced the start of work to establish an integrated laboratory for corona disease examination in Khartoum Teaching Hospital, in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health within the operational plan to confront the coronavirus.

He referred to the existence of three centers to collect samples of the coronavirus disease in the major localities of Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North.

He said that the Laboratories Administration held today (Tuesday) a refreshing training workshop for 30 medical laboratory specialists on the taking of samples for Corona disease in the correct and proper way, adding that the training workshop also included the protocol followed by the World Health Organization for taking samples in addition to the occupational safety to protect the medical staff from the risk of infection.