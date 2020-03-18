Tunisia: Second Confirmed Case of Infection With Coronavirus Recorded in Kairouan

17 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Governor of Kairouan Mohamed Bourguiba has announced a second confirmed case of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city.

It affected the wife of the patient who tested positive on Sunday, March 15. He had returned from France on March 11.

In a statement to TAP, the governor said Tuesday evening's tests revealed the infection of the wife, who had already been placed in self-isolation since her husband's infection was confirmed.

The couple's condition is stable, he added.

The governorate of Kairouan has, so far, 153 suspected cases of infection, he said, noting that it was decided to file a complaint against a Tunisian woman from Cherarda who refused to comply with the self-isolation measure.

The Directorate of Health in Kairouan last Sunday announced a first case of infection with COVID-19, in a man living in Mansoura (Kairouan).

He had returned from Paris on March 11, according to the local health director.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

