Nigeria: Customs Bans Movement of Containers By Barges

Following Vanguard Maritime Reports' March 4, 2020 titled, "Smuggling, Insecurity Rise at Private Jetties", the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has announced a ban on evacuation of containers by barges, but stakeholders have kicked against the decision.

The port business community has also said the ban is inimical to maritime business growth, saying the decision was retroactive.

The directive to ban contained in a circular No. 12 E11/2020 with reference NCS/ENF/ABJ/058/S.23 titled, "Use of barges For Evacuation of Containers Into and Out of Our Ports", dated 12th March 2020, was signed by Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Enforcement, Inspection & Investigation, DCG Austin Chidi, on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, CGC, Col Hameed Ali (retired).

The circular was addressed to all Deputy Comptroller Generals, DCGs, Assistant Comptroller Generals, ACGs, Zonal Coordinators, Customs Area Controllers, Controllers Federal Operations Units, Controllers Marine Commands, CGC Strike Force Commanders, Border Drill Sector Coordinators and all Heads of Units.

Some of the stakeholders said instead of outright ban the Customs management should have put stricter controls in use of barges to prevent illegalities while ensuring that thorough investigation is carried out to ensure that those involved are brought to book.

Stakeholders were miffed that while Nigeria is yet to emerge from the economic strangulation imposed by the closure of the nations land borders on the advice of the Customs, they have continued to conduct the affairs of revenue generation as a do or die affair, plunging the economy into needless crisis.

Reacting, a former Assistant Comptroller General of Customs who does not want his name mentioned asked the Customs management if they intend to stop container delivery through the port gates on account of seizures of containers by the Federal Operations Units and CGC Strike Force Teams that exit the seaports regularly.

He asked in addition, since when has it become impossible for Customs or any government agency to investigate and determine the culpability of all those involved?

He stated: "Customs should fish out offenders, officers, agents and others concerned; recommend them for appropriate punishment or prosecution.

"If Customs fail to do the needful, then they have failed and should be so told. They should not disturb the flow of legitimate trade and congest the ports thereby creating more problems for the sick economy.

Member, Board of Trustees of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha said, "For a barge to function in conveyance of containers, the company involved has to register with all relevant government agencies ascending from Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA etc, where then can the illegal diversion come from?

"Recently six containers on truck were declared missing, were they conveyed by barges? Where is the access road for trucks to ply through to and fro to drop and load containers? Is it a crime to choose clearing and forwarding as a means of livelihood?

Contributing, former National President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Ernest Elochukwu said, what is happening is about the system. What do we make of unrealistic fiscal policies, a revenue-target programmed and motivated Customs compounded by a visibly traumatized service rendered comatose by naked selfish ambitions?

Another stakeholder suggested that the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, should step in and get the Customs to reverse itself. He stated: "The Customs management team is so short sighted to the extent that you see many contradicting circulars from them on the same issue and unfortunately the CGC is confused.

"The DCG that signed this circular can never defend it. The same man that signed this circular stationed his officers just few meters to the ports, performing examination on already release cargoes at Mile 2 and Area B in Apapa axis.

"I want to implore Nigerian Shippers Council to come to the aid of customs brokers to solve this problem because it is obvious that Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, and the freight forwarding associations cannot solve it," he noted.