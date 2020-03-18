Namibia: Aide Dismisses Fake News On Nujoma Health

Information that has been circulating over the weekend that the founding president Sam Nujoma has fallen ill were denied by his office yesterday.

The office of the founding president issued a statement assuring the public that Nujoma is healthy and well. Nujoma was in Windhoek attending the 87th birthday celebration of his wife and former first lady Kovambo Nujoma.

The circulated information on social media indicated that Nujoma was allegedly hospitalised in a private hospital in the northern part of the country. It further claimed that Nujoma although was hospitalised for high blood pressure was in a stable state.

"In view of this and thereof, the office of the founding president expresses its dismay to this malicious vilification campaign aimed at tarnishing the image of H.E Dr Sam Nujoma, founding father of the Namibian nation, through the defamatory comments on social media," said Paul Shipale, Senior Special Assistant to the founding president.

The statement alludes to what it terms a group of misguided people who are bent on tarnishing the image of the founding father.

"Those who are bent on vilifying our founding president should remember that he was the architect of our cherished policy of national reconciliation and one of the outstanding sons of Namibia who started from humble beginnings and served the Namibian people as a leader of our struggle for national liberation and independence for more than 30 years," explained Shipale. - mamakali@nepc.com.na