Malawi: TN Stars Hire Malizani As Head Coach

18 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Kasungu-based TNM Super League outfit, TN Stars, has hired Joseph Malizani as Head Coach replacing Meke Mwase who is now Head Coach for the Malawi National Football Team, the Flames.

Since Mwase left club, former Flames goalkeeper, Phillip Nyasulu, has been in charge of the team on interim basis but now Malizani has signed a two year contract and he will be heading a Super League side for the first time in his career as coach. He holds a CAF A Coaching License.

TN Stars Media Officer, Chifundo Kaliwo Nyirenda, confirmed the development, saying Malizani knows the vision for TN Stars.

"We haven't given him any target. He knows our vision and we know what he is capable of doing. We hope he will help to improve our game.

"Nyasulu had to take over after Mwase's leave. He did a very good job and that's why we finished in the top eight. But then there was need to find a Head Coach now," explained Kaliwo Nyirenda.

Malizani says he will not have problems taking charge of TN Stars because it is so challenging to coach in lower leagues than in the super league.

"It is so challenging to handle a lower league side like Nsundwe United where I was than a super league side. I have groomed players who are now with Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, Civo and even TN Stars itself.

"I had no goalkeeper trainer at Nsundwe and my assistant was rarely available but I was managing to produce results. Here at TN Stars there is a competent goalkeeper trainer, I have a stable assistant coach and so it will be easy for the team produce required results," remarked Malizani.

