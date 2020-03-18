Namibia: Call for Promotion of Gardens

A couple running a lodge at Ongwediva has urged rural people to set up small gardens for food security and to earn some money.

Farrokh Hossaini and his wife, Nahidi, who own The Seven Valleys at Ongwediva, told The Namibian last week that people can earn money by selling fruit and vegetables from small gardening projects.

They said since watering gardens with tap water is expensive for rural people, the ministry of agriculture should allow those living along national canals to use some of the water for gardening.

Farrokh and Nahidi grow different types of vegetables and fruit trees which they sell.

"Agriculture should be the main subject taught at schools. Pupils should be taught this subject from childhood."

Farrokh and Nahidi do not have a conventional garden at the guest house, but, their potted vegetables and different fruit trees serve the purpose.

Farrokh said they could not set up a real garden because the soil at the guest house is not good for gardening.

They grow parsley, chives, basilicom, mint tree, granadilla, bushman poison tree, figs and Hoodia gordonii (spiny succulent).

Nahidi said chives are cooked with beef, while parsley and basilicom are for pasta. Other varieties they grow are green pepper and avocado.

Farrokh and Nahidi, originally came from Iran set up the guest house in 1998.

The Namibian Environmental Education Network (Neen) has encouraged schools to set up gardens to contribute to food security, nutrition and environmental sustainability.

A number of schools and multi-purpose youth centres have set up gardens.

The Eenhana Multi-Purpose Youth Centre garden in Ohangwena region provides vegetables to the centre as well as environmental education for the youth.

At Epyeshona village in Oshana's Okatana constituency, a young woman, Emerita Iipinge, has also set up a small garden at her parents' homestead.

Emerita sells tomatoes, cabbages and green pepper (amongst others), since she established her garden in 2009.

During the dry months, she waters her garden through drip irrigation using rainwater harvested from roof-tops.

At Oniimwandi village in Oshakati West constituency in Oshana region, Hanganeni Shigwedha also has a thriving garden at her parents' homestead. She grows cabbages, lettuce and onions as well as fruit trees such as Avocado, granadilla, mangoes and apple.

She said since August last year to February this year she has been selling tomatoes to Oniimwandi residents is committed to working hard to take the garden project to greater heights.

"Gardening contributes to nutrition and food security. You cannot continue buying vegetables when you have land on which you can produce them," she said.

The Gobabe Research Training Centre located in the Namib Desert in Erongo region, also has a garden, to encourage the growing of vegetables in the arid environment.

They grow kale, spinach, chillies, beans, and according to Hendrik Adam, a worker at the centre, these vegetables are for consumption although some are sold to local Topnaar communities.

The Abidjan-based African Development Bank has called for the promotion of agriculture in Africa. The bank's president, Akinwumi Adessina, said agriculture in Africa should not be a way of life but a business, which should work for both the small-farmer and the bigger farmer.