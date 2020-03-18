Namibia: Nujoma Health Issue Clarified

Following rumours circulating on social media about founding president Sam Nujoma being ill and in hospital, his office issued a statement dispelling this yesterday.

Paul Shipale, the senior special assistant to Nujoma, in the statement said the founding president is well and healthy.

This statement comes in light of posts alleging that Nujoma was ill and admitted to an unidentified hospital in the northern part of the country.

"He is currently in Windhoek and not in the northern part of the country nor is he hospitalised as alleged," said Shipale.

At the weekend, Nujoma and his wife Kovambo Nujoma, celebrated her 87th birthday on 14 March. Her birthday was on 10 March 2020.

"In view of this, the Office of the Founding President expresses its dismay at this malicious vilification campaign aimed at tarnishing the image of His Excellency Dr Sam Nujoma," said Shipale.

He said the office decided to issue an official statement to clarify the issue after they kept getting calls from concerned members of the public, who wanted to know if the founding president was indeed ill.

"Those who are bent on vilifying our founding president should remember that he was the architect of our cherished policy of national reconciliation," said Shipale.

The founding president's health has been a topic for years, with rumours of him being unwell going as far back as 2009.

Back in 2016 when he went to China for a month, his office had denied that it was for health reasons, saying the founding president was healthy and physically fit.