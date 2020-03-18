Nigeria: Coronavirus - Ammonium, Steel Leads Import Chart

18 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godwin Oritse

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus that has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, WHO, there has been an increase in the importation of ammonium into Nigeria.

Ammonium hydroxide is used as a cleaning agent and sanitizer in many households and industrial cleaners. Ammonium hydroxide is also used in the manufacture of products such as fertilizer, plastic, rayon and rubber.

Vanguard Maritime Report analysis of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, import statistics otherwise known as shipping position, from Lagos Pilotage District showed that ammonium and steel recorded a whopping 3.590.640 million metric tonnes as expected imports imported into the country in the month of March, thereby leading the import chart for the month.

Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, recorded the recorded second largest commodity with 274,009 metric tonnes for the month in focus

Of the volume, about 27,500 metric tonnes of this was Automated Gas Oil, AGO, otherwise known as diesel while Low pour fuel oil recorded 8,500 metric tonnes brought into Calabar port.

It was also indicated that the confectionary industry also received a boost as a total of 168, 688 metric tonnes of bulk wheat was being expected before the end of March as some of the wheat imports have arrived the country.

Other imports that made the statistical document include bulk sugar with 91, 615metric tonnes and over 5,822 while frozen fish recorded 7, 742 metric tonnes, as Gypsum and Bitumen recorded 13,100 metric tonnes and 4,400 metric tonnes respectively

Another surprising commodity that made it to import chart was petcoke which recorded a total of 50,000 metric tonnes in the month of March.

Petcoke is the coke that is derived from a final cracking process - a thermo-based chemical engineering process that splits long chain hydrocarbons of petroleum into shorter chains - that takes place in units termed coker units.

It was also gathered that most of the bulk wheat were discharged at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited inside the nation's premier port in Lagos.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Ethiopia Bans Public Events as COVID-19 Cases Rise

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.