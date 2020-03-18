Namibia: Geingob Wants Ministers With PhDs

President Hage Geingob says he would like to appoint ministers who have PhDs into his new Cabinet to be inaugurated on 21 March but the current Swapo Party list does not present him with desirable options.

"I wish I could get all PhDs [... ] but we don't have good quality that we would like to have. You would get somebody who has a PhD but there is somebody who got all the votes who doesn't have an education," Geingob said.

The president said the task of composing a new Cabinet would therefore not be easy because he also wants to get a balanced Cabinet.

He, however, promised that the new Cabinet will be composed of qualified young people, the elderly, and those who feel left out, "to maintain the peace".

"So, you have to balance, I wish I could just sit and do as we did in the past when I didn't care about who is who. But now you have to think, how many are from this region. We don't have good quality that we would like to get, but [we need to keep the] peace, unity, the Namibian house inclusivity. So, you will have to look at all those things," he said.

Geingob made these remarks yesterday at State House when he announced the structure of the new government to be inaugurated on 21 March.

The president revealed that the new government will be made up of only 19 ministries, a reduction from the current 26.

Six ministries were either scrapped or merged with other ministries.

The poverty eradication and the gender equality ministries have been merged and will now resort under the vice president's office.

Land reform was merged with the agriculture ministry while the forestry function, which has been under the agriculture ministry, was moved to the tourism ministry.

Home affairs was merged with safety and security, while the veterans' affairs department which operated under the vice president's office, was moved to the defence ministry.

Other key ministries such as finance, education, health, mines and energy and justice remain unchanged but have been given additional functions.

The fisheries ministry, which was recently caught up in a corruption scandal, will remain unchanged, but Geingob said the functions of the ministry will be reviewed.

The attorney general will no longer sit in parliament as is the case, but will be invited to Cabinet.

"I will in due course, announce the appointment of the vice president, prime minister and the deputy prime minister. After being sworn-in on 21 March, I will then announce the appointment of Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers," he said.

The reduction of the ministries, however, does not mean the budget allocated to them will also not be allocated as they still remain as votes operating under other ministries.

The staff employed by the merged ministries will also be retained.

BLOATED CIVIL SERVICE

Although the president said the reduction of ministries was meant to cut government spending, he indicated that the civil service will not be trimmed anytime soon.

This means government spending on the personnel budget will remain the same or even increase in the next government.

The president said it will be difficult for the government to reduce the number of civil servants to realise the actual savings in the wage bill because "they [civil servants] have contracts".

There are currently more than 120 000 public servants.

At the moment, the government spends about half of the total national budget on civil servants' salaries and benefits.

"We are dealing with the law here. People have contracts. Where there are vacancies and somebody has reached the retirement age, we don't renew, they go. We are going to try the early retirement (route).

"These are the things that we are trying to do but you don't chase people away, otherwise they will take you to court. So, the idea is that we are going to calculate the cost when we have new ministers to see how much is going to be saved," Geingob said.

The president emphasised that he will maintain his presidential advisers and will appoint regional governors who will be assigned people to work with them as executive directors.

At the moment, regional governors have advisers assigned to them.

The abolishment of the advisers' position does not mean the position has been done away with, but only a change in the name of the position.

The president, however, said the government will remove all off-road vehicles assigned to ministers, their deputies and regional governors.

He said if those to be appointed into positions want to use off-road vehicles, they should get them from the government garage.

Geingob added: "We cannot manage the wage bill as it is. It is just too high and our aim is to trim it. But we have to be very careful. Where there is duplication, some people must go. And people must also start thinking of early retirement so they must prepare for retirement".

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said during the president's announcement, the government has been investigating the feasibility of setting an early retirement age from 55 to 50, but the practice would not succeed if people are not willing to retire voluntarily.

"People have to be willing to retire. We also had to look at other things that could be impacted by early retirement, such as experience in the public service and the impact to the pension fund," she said.