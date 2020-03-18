Namibia: Mining Expo and Conference Postponed Until September

The Chamber of Mines has postponed the Mining Expo and Conference, following the confirmation of two cases of the COVID-19 and the suspension of mass gatherings for at least 30 days as announced by the President Hage Geingob.

The event which was originally scheduled for 22 and 23 April, will now take place on 2 and 3 September in Windhoek, Veston Malango, Chamber of Mines CEO, said in a statement.

"The Chamber notes with concern the rapid spread of COVID-19 in other countries, and will thus closely be monitoring the situation in Namibia," he said.

"The Chamber prioritizes the safety, health, and well-being of all event participants and will take the necessary precautionary measures leading up to and during the event," he said adding that the 2020 Mining Expo and Conference promise to deliver a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene at all times.