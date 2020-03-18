Africa: Total AFCON 2021 qualifiers postponed

Photo: Pixabay
13 March 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice:

- Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 - 31 March 2020;

- FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 - 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020;

- Total Women's AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.

A new schedule shall be announced in due time.

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

