Africa: CAF Mission in Cameroon to Assess COVID-19 Preventive Measures for CHAN 2020

Photo: Pixabay
Soccer, football
18 March 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF wishes to inform Member Associations and the entire African football family that we are closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and in particular the African continent. According to World Health Organization (WHO), no African country till date has been declared a high risk.

Consequently, CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions. Also, CAF has been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors.

Regarding the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of this mission is to  taken by the Local Organizing Committee.

The competition is scheduled for 4-25 April 2020.

