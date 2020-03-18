Tanzania: Schools and Colleges Urged to Educate Public On Covid-19

THE Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRS) has appealed to educational institutions to disseminate information to the public on the coronavirus pandemic as a precautionary measure.

A representative of the TRS secretary-general, Dollar Rajab Kusonge said it was of paramount importance for educational institutions countrywide to educate the public on the devastating consequences of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Mr Kusonge made the appeal when speaking to students of Destiny Secondary School located at Dar es Salaam's suburb of Bunju-A.

A Form IV science student Ms Victoria James alerted the public not to leave the task of preventing pandemic on government shoulders.

"If we don't join our hands in fighting the spread of the disease, we might all face extinction as human beings," she told people who attended a ceremony at the school.

Mr Kusonge, also the TRS Dar es Salaam Regional Chairman, was impressed by the student's talents.

"You are an asset, your level of presentation on the epidemic could be compared to that of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)," he said.

Mr Kusonge, also a lecturer at the National Transport Institute in Dar es Salaam, said he would liaise with Destiny Secondary School authorities in grooming the talented school girl to enable her make presentations in international forums.

"Talent alone, is not enough to make somebody attain their dream in life. It has to go along with self-discipline, dedication, endless adaptation of skills, patience and being innovative," he said.

At the event, Destiny Secondary School students displayed an air condition which they had designed as bad of their practical training.

The school's headmaster Mr Ezekiel F Katubayomo said the annual event was meant to provide an opportunity for students to sharpen their skills.