Liberia: Providence Baptist Church Suspends Church Activities, Urges Members to Pay Tithe Via Mobile Money

Monrovia — The historic Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia has temporarily suspended worship service for Sunday, March 22, in a bid to help curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in Liberia.

The Church, which is located on Ashmun and Broad Streets in central Monrovia, is regarded as the "cornerstone" of the nation because it was where Liberia's Declaration of Independence was signed on July 26, 1847.

The latest move by the church comes in the wake of the announcement of two confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

The Government recently announced that the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Mr. Nathaniel Blama and his domestic worker have contracted CONVID-19.

President George Weah on Monday also announced series of measures including the postponement of his pending national county tour, suspension of travels to and from all countries with over 200 or more coronavirus cases, the banning of non-essential travels by all government officials, and the granting of a paid leave to all non-essential employees of government.

The President also warned against the gathering of large crowds and urge people to adapt to social distancing, which means people should avoid close contact with others.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 17 by the Senior Pastor of the Providence Baptist Church, Rev. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr. requested all members to stay away from divine worship service, Bible studies, and others at its premises.

Rev. Reeves pointed out that all normal activities at the "historic" edifice "are with immediate effect shut down until Tuesday, March 24, 2020".

According to him, the move is also intended to support the government's efforts in combating the virus and to "safe God's people".

He added that all members should make use of the church's Facebook page from their respective homes or elsewhere to watch either the first or second services, instead of gathering en masse.

"The church will resume normal activities next week Tuesday, March 24 at 8 AM depending on the situation. Meanwhile, you can still watch our divine worship services on March 22 at 8 AM and 10:30 AM by live streaming on our Facebook page," he said.

Despite the situation, the Providence Baptist Church has admonished its members to live to the Biblical reference of giving God one-tenth of their monthly income or blessings.

Pastor Reeves encouraged members to pay their tithes via mobile money service, amid the new measures taken by the church authorities.

He announced 0886516779 as the mobile money account number of the church.

The latest measure put in place by the church comes at the time Baptists are celebrating the 199 years of Transformational Service and 15 years of Leadership of the Providence Baptist Church.