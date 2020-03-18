Liberia: Jonathan Williams Found Liable of Killing Journalist Tyron Brown

Tubmanburg — Mr. Jonathan Williams, the man accused of killing Journalist Tyron Brown has been found guilty by the 11th Judicial Circuit Court in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

His sentence is expected next Monday. The prosecutors are opting for death by hanging. But Defense lawyers say they would take an appeal to the Supreme Court.

During the trial, Williams told the court he stabbed the deceased three times after they got into a fistfight and he was being overpowered by Super FM journalist.

Defendant Williams told the Court that his niece, Alice, had informed him that an unknown person was knocking at their window which led to him coming outside with a knife on his side because their community is crime-prone.

He said journalist Brown was standing near the well in the compound which prompted him (Williams) to inquire who was in the compound. According to him, Brown in response rather rained insults at him which resorted to a fistfight between them.

He said, during the fistfight, he was overpowered by the journalist, he then decided to pull out the knife and stabbed them three times in his back with the intent of scaring him away.

Defendant Williams said that his action led to serious injuries on Brown but he was advised by a man he only identified as Bill not to carry the deceased to Kingdom Care Hospital (the nearest in the community) to avoid being linked to any trouble.

As a result of Bill's advice, he got scared and he decided to dump the journalist's body on the roadside near the Kingdom Care Hospital in order to destroy evidence.