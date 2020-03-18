South Africa: HIV Activists Commend Govt Response to Covid-19 and Call for Greater Community Participation

analysis

South Africa's leading civil society organisations representing people living with HIV, have released a joint statement supporting the government's approach, but drawing attention to a number of issues that need to be addressed. Scientists are still unsure what impact Covid-19 will have on people living with HIV or tuberculosis. Below is their statement:

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), Positive Action Campaign, SANERELA+, Positive Women's Network and the National Association of People Living with HIV and AIDS (NAPWA SA) commend President Cyril Ramaphosa on the leadership in the response to COVID-19. We are pleased to note the evidence-based approach taken in relation to targeted travel restrictions and port closures. Similarly, we commend the president for availing resources and forming the National Command Council, which he will chair. We are confident that such measures will help reduce the spread of this pandemic. However, much more needs to be done.

We are mindful that the onus is on all of us to work together to achieve our objective to stymie community transmission and end Covid-19.

We note that evidence has shown that people who are immunocompromised, including those with respiratory issues are the hardest hit by Covid-19. As a sector, we have been...