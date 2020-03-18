South Africa: Covid-19 - Planet Earth Fights Back

opinion

The flip side to Covid-19 is first the understanding that we are not invincible and are just another species on this planet. That the world is round and a crisis in one place can become a crisis in every place. That we are only as strong as our most vulnerable people, and systems put in place to ruthlessly maximise profit while minimising humanity will always lead to disaster.

Patient zero has been around for a while. She is breathless, severely dehydrated, her lungs are compromised, her immunity is compromised, she has a raging high fever with occasional chills. She is 4.5 billion years old and she lived in relative health for 99% of that time. Then this really ghastly virus called the agricultural, and then the industrialised human came along, and she's been sick pretty ever since.

She, unlike us, self-heals. Over her very long life, she has created life, destroyed it and changed it in order to do only one thing - survive. Her self-healing now, has shut us down. All our arrogance of technological advancement, hyper-capitalism, space travel - and we may as well be hunter-gatherers living in a cave facing down a pride of hungry lions with...