South Africa: Report On GBV and Femicide Fund Was Subjective, Slanted and Personalised

The Interim Steering Committee on GBV has objected to the contents of a Daily Maverick Special Report on the Fund. It's full response follows:

Jennifer Smout's take on the administration of the soon to be operationalised Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Fund (Ramaphosa adviser's grip over Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Fund, Daily Maverick 12 March 2020), is subjective, slanted and regrettably, personalised. On behalf of the Interim Steering Committee on Gender Based Violence and Femicide, we hereby exercise our right to respond as noted below:

DM: South Africa has an epidemic of gender-based violence. One positive step was the announcement of a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Fund to increase support to survivors. However, there are already major concerns before the initiative is even ready to leave the starting blocks.

RESPONSE: The decision to create a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Fund emerged out of the GBVF Summit that was held in November 2018. The rationale for this Fund being to ensure sustainable response to ending GBVF through multisectoral efforts from government, private sector, development funders, philanthropists, etc. Also, it was to ensure equitable distribution of resources to deserving civil society organisations by disrupting the monopoly to such funding by limited participation of...