South Africa: The End of the (Selfish, Selfie) World As We Know It?

17 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By James Bisset

New behaviours are spreading as quickly as the coronavirus itself. The behaviours associated with narcissism: Arrogance, lack of empathy, perfectionism, Instagram selfies. There's no place for those right now. There's no place for ego.

We are living in the age of narcissism.

I would usually cite a reputable source to substantiate such a claim, but another feature of this age is that facts are irrelevant, so it doesn't matter. Nothing matters.

We can blame new media, social media, rapid change, the Kardashians and a host of other recent phenomena, but we have only to look at the pressures of modern society to see how we got here. Constantly told of the importance of individualism, we march off alone into the abyss. It feels weird, but everyone else is doing it. Besides, the rewards for a bit of confidence and some shameless self-promotion are plain to see: Followers. Affirmation. Relevance. Influence.

There is a generation that unwittingly see themselves - their own individual identities - as brands. In so doing, they seem to have forgotten that they are other things as well. But the message is clear: curate yourself. Show the world your best you. Play the game and stand a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

