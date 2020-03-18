South Africa: Favours for Pals - R2 Billion Prasa Tender Steered Into the Hands of Former CEO's Buddies

analysis

Fired by controversial Prasa CEO Lucky Montana in 2015, Martha Ngoye is still employed by the rail entity. Continuing her testimony yesterday, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's head of Legal, Risk and Compliance told the Zondo commission her firing became a suspension and she got her job back. She had been axed for questioning Montana's role in granting lucrative contracts to his business associates.

Martha Ngoye, the Head of Legal, Risk and Compliance at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) did not mince her words during her time before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. On Tuesday 17 March, her second day of testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, she made it clear: she was not going to stand by and allow wrongdoing at the entity which has been crippled by maladministration and allegations of corruption.

Ngoye told the commission there was collusion on behalf of Prasa to rig a tender in favour of Siyangena -- the company linked to controversial businessman Roy Moodley, who was a friend of both Montana and former president Jacob Zuma. The first phase of a project that would see Siyangena provide maintenance at stations, the contract was...