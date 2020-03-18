South Africa: Community in a Time of Crisis

analysis

South Africa and the world are facing a unique and mass life-threatening situation. Things are going to get tough, but we must not panic. Quite the opposite.

As journalists and people who are part of the support structure helping Daily Maverick's news get into the world, we often have to develop an immunity to the evils we often write about.

However, Covid-19 presents us with a different scenario and one where we have to take the well-being of our people even more seriously than usual. Rather than the usual threats from (very) visible crooks, we now face a threat from an invisible virus; we can beat it back if we do our bit.

We are facing a very, very serious situation in the world and an increasingly difficult near future for South Africa. Things are going to be tough, but we must not panic. Quite the opposite. This is a time for considered and calm action, building on the measures being implemented by our government.

Rather than wait for things to get even more serious, we are putting measures in place that will make sure we play our role to help with firebreaks. Most important, we have to do everything...