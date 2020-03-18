South Africa: Community in a Time of Crisis

18 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick

South Africa and the world are facing a unique and mass life-threatening situation. Things are going to get tough, but we must not panic. Quite the opposite.

As journalists and people who are part of the support structure helping Daily Maverick's news get into the world, we often have to develop an immunity to the evils we often write about.

However, Covid-19 presents us with a different scenario and one where we have to take the well-being of our people even more seriously than usual. Rather than the usual threats from (very) visible crooks, we now face a threat from an invisible virus; we can beat it back if we do our bit.

We are facing a very, very serious situation in the world and an increasingly difficult near future for South Africa. Things are going to be tough, but we must not panic. Quite the opposite. This is a time for considered and calm action, building on the measures being implemented by our government.

Rather than wait for things to get even more serious, we are putting measures in place that will make sure we play our role to help with firebreaks. Most important, we have to do everything...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.