Cameroon: Fobi Nchinda Simon - Tested SDF Man

The running candidate has being member of the National Assembly on the SDF ticket.

The literature on Hon. Fobi Nchinda Simon's Manifesto is unambiguous that voting him back to the National Assembly is voting the right thing and above all, voting the future of inhabitants of the Mezam center constituency SDF faithfuls and friends of Hon Fobi Nchinda sound off about the man who is said to be fruitful, faithful, fearless and forth right. Transparency is his password with a lot of it to show in the management of parliamentary micro- grants in the recent past. Hon. Fobi Nchinda symbolises justice and equity and also does not negotiate out of fear nor does he fear to negotiate for the betterment of his constituency that covers Bamenda and Bali. Ahead of the March 22, 2020 re- run of legislative election, he stands for an equitable national development, social justice and the rule of law, transparency and accountability in public life, youth employment through job creation, sustainable civil liberties, a genuine dialogue and negotiated peace for Anglophones in the face of the socio- political and security crisis rocking the North West and South West regions. In the short and long of it, Hon, Fobi Nchinda showcases parliamentary experience and emerges as a seasoned Architect Engineer. The son of Bamenda III Sub Division has as his running Alternate candidate; Chi Julie Swiri who is said to be sociable, serene, serious and selfless.