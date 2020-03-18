Ghana: NSA - All Sporting Activities Deferred

18 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has in line with directives from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suspended all sporting activities with their sporting facilities across the country.

A statement signed by Professor Peter Twumasi - Director General of the NSA said, the directive follows the recent Corona Virus pandemic that has hit the world.

It said all travels outside the involving all national teams, clubs' athletes and sporting officials remained cancelled.

The statement said all teams, officials and visitors travelling to Ghana are to self isolate themselves for a period of 14 days and undergo a medical screening at a government-approved health facility before returning to the office.

It said the NSA would, however, provide personal essential services in line with the new guidelines issued by the government.

It urged citizens to remain calm in this critical period and entreated all to adhere to precautionary measures that have been issued by relevant authorities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Controversy Around Liberia's First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.